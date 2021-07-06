Even knee-walk by Bandi won't help BJP: Vemula Prashantha Reddy

Kamareddy: State Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashantha Reddy has ridiculed the BJP for not coming to power despite a knee-jerk walk by the BJP president Bandi Sanjay.

On Monday, the Minister laid foundation stone for road widening project at cost of Rs 9 cores 20 lakh at the Gandhari mandal headquarters. Earlier saplings were planted as part of the Palle Pragathi programme. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that 'he will take part in the development of Ellareddy constituency.'

Prashant Reddy demanded explanation from Bandi Sanjay about the welfare programmes being carried out in the BJP-ruled State before starting the padayatra. The Minister asked the BJP chief to explain to the people why he has to do the padayatra if he wants to blame the work done by the Chief Minister for promoting agriculture under the Rythu Bhandu scheme.

The Minister alleged Bandi Sanjay makes a pilgrimage by showing one of the schemes being implemented in Telangana among the BJP-ruled states. Prashant Reddy said that Revanth Reddy was in the voter note case and he bought the post of party president like Vote for Note, was going to wield some dessert spoon on KCR.

Prashant Reddy said, "Let's see what wields Revanth." Today, the Minister directed the R&B Superintending Engineer to complete the laying of the foundation stone in six months.

Prashant Reddy assured that the Chief Minister would take note and sanction another 500 double bedroom houses in addition to the houses regularly given to the Gandhari mandal. He explained that "we are doing useful things for our villages through Palle Pragathi programmes.

He also said development programmes were running successfully with the provision of tractors, trolleys and tankers to every village." He said that in the past, Gandhari gram panchayat used to get Rs 20 lakh a year, but now it is getting Rs 1 crore.

In addition, "we are running development welfare programmes such as KCR kits, financial assistance of Rs 13,000 for pregnant women, investment assistance of Rs 10,000 per acre and quality free electricity to farmers 24 hours a day, he added.

The Chief Minister has announced a pension for those who have crossed 57 years from next month. He said arrangements are being made to provide irrigation water to Kamareddy and Ellareddy constituencies through Kaleswaram.