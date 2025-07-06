Every revenue village will have a GPO: Ponguleti

Hyderabad: Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Saturday made it clear that every revenue village would have GPO (Grama Paripalana Adhikari ) in the State. He said they had taken up the recruitment of the GPOs to strengthen the revenue system. He made these remarks during a meeting with the Revenue department employees.

Speaking on the occasion, he said they were giving opportunities to the former VROs and VRAs as the GPOs and added that 3454 employees had qualified to become the GPOs in the special exam held by the State government.

He said they had decided to hold the exam again following a request by the revenue department employees associations and added that they would reveal the details of the conduct of the exams very soon.