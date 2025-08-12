Everyone should learn life-saving CPR: DC

Wanaparthy: District collector Adarsh Surabhi stated on Monday that in recent times people are suddenly losing their lives regardless of age; in such critical situations, cardio pulmonary resuscitation (CPR) can save lives. He emphasised that everyone should learn CPR and apply it when needed to save a fellow human being. At the collectorate, under the guidance of the Health department, Dr. Raghu provided a demonstration training on CPR to district officials.

Surabhi mentioned that in India only 1–2% of population is aware of how to perform CPR, whereas in other countries, about 30% people receive CPR training. He pointed out that lately, people have been dying suddenly in various places due to cardiac arrest or respiratory failure, regardless of age. Performing CPR within a few seconds of such incidents can give up to an 85% chance of revival.

The DC stressed that in daily life, anyone might encounter such emergencies; if we act immediately to perform CPR, we can save a precious life. Therefore, he urged that everyone in the district should learn CPR.