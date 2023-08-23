Ex Minister A Chandrashekar joins Congress

Hyderabad : Former Minister A Chandrashekar on Wednesday joined Congress in presence of TPCC chief Revanth Reddy. In the presence of TPCC president Revanth Reddy and party Telangana affairs in-charge Manik Rao Thackre along with him many leaders joined. TPCC president invited them into the party by covering them with a scarf.



Speaking on this occasion, Chandrasekhar said... It is possible for the Congress party to defeat the BRS in the state. He clarified that the people of Vikarabad have elected him as MLA five times and this time he is contesting from Zaheerabad.



He said Amit Shah did not allow him as he had shawl and he is a Dalit. Even after seventy years, he lamented that there is inequality.