Ex-minister hails Seethakka’s services

Mulugu : “Welldone, Seethakka. You are doing a great job as a minister,” said former minister Geeta Reddy, praising Minister Seethakka at the launch of the ‘Rural Women Leadership Program’ in Madhapur on Saturday.

“Your style of functioning is impressive. Keep up the same momentum, and you will earn a good name. Even though you are new as a minister, under your leadership, there is a visible change in the functioning of the Panchayati Raj, Rural Development, and Women and Child Welfare departments,” said Geeta. Seethakka expressed her gratitude for Geeta Reddy’s compliments.