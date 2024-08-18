  • Menu
Trending :

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Ex-minister hails Seethakka’s services

Ex-minister hails Seethakka’s services
x
Highlights

“Welldone, Seethakka. You are doing a great job as a minister,” said former minister Geeta Reddy, praising Minister Seethakka at the launch of the ‘Rural Women Leadership Program’ in Madhapur on Saturday.

Mulugu : “Welldone, Seethakka. You are doing a great job as a minister,” said former minister Geeta Reddy, praising Minister Seethakka at the launch of the ‘Rural Women Leadership Program’ in Madhapur on Saturday.

“Your style of functioning is impressive. Keep up the same momentum, and you will earn a good name. Even though you are new as a minister, under your leadership, there is a visible change in the functioning of the Panchayati Raj, Rural Development, and Women and Child Welfare departments,” said Geeta. Seethakka expressed her gratitude for Geeta Reddy’s compliments.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X