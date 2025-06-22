Ex MP condemns Padi Kaushik’s arrest

Khammam: Former BRS Lok Sabha party leader and former Khammam MP Nama Nageswara Rao on Saturday condemned the arrest of Huzurabad MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy. Calling the arrest illegal, he said that the latter has been continuously working for the welfare of the people.

He said that an attempt is being made to suppress the voice of the people by framing false cases and making arrests against everyone who is fighting for the people.

Nama stated that the people will teach a proper lesson for such actions at the appropriate time.

He demanded the immediate release of Padi Kaushik and the withdrawal of all the cases filed against him.

“The BRS party will not back down from such conspiracies and the struggle to protect democracy will only intensify,” he said.