Live
- Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Boeing Issues Support Statement Following Air India Flight 171 Crash
- Indian Government Mourns Air India Crash Victims As Rescue Operations Continue
- Air India Plane Crash: All You Need to Know About the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner
- Pilot gave Mayday call to Ahmedabad ATC before crash
- Boeing shares plunge over 6 pc in pre-market trade after Ahmedabad plane crash
- Air India plane crash: Control rooms set up in Ahmedabad, New Delhi
- Air India Flight 171 Crash: Gautam Adani, Priyanka Gandhi, Rajnath Singh and Others Express Condolences
- Amit Shah Reacts to Air India Flight AI171 Crash in Ahmedabad
- Breaking: Flight AI171 Crashes After Takeoff; Air India Chairman Expresses Deep Sorrow
Ex MP condemns Padi Kaushik’s arrest
Former BRS Lok Sabha party leader and former Khammam MP Nama Nageswara Rao on Saturday condemned the arrest of Huzurabad MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy.
Khammam: Former BRS Lok Sabha party leader and former Khammam MP Nama Nageswara Rao on Saturday condemned the arrest of Huzurabad MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy. Calling the arrest illegal, he said that the latter has been continuously working for the welfare of the people.
He said that an attempt is being made to suppress the voice of the people by framing false cases and making arrests against everyone who is fighting for the people.
Nama stated that the people will teach a proper lesson for such actions at the appropriate time.
He demanded the immediate release of Padi Kaushik and the withdrawal of all the cases filed against him.
“The BRS party will not back down from such conspiracies and the struggle to protect democracy will only intensify,” he said.