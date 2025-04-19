Live
Ex ZPTC member Ramulu Yadav urges relief for rain-hit farmers
Odel (Peddapalli): Former ZPTC Ganta Ramulu Yadav has urged the state government to extend immediate relief to farmers whose crops were devastated by unseasonal rains in Odela mandal.
Yadav visited the villages of Shanagonda, Indurthi and Bayammapalli to inspect fields where untimely downpours damaged standing crops.
He demanded that the government swiftly survey and document the losses, then disburse compensation to affected cultivators without delay.
“Toiling farmers cannot endure the blow of losing months of hard work overnight. The government must step in now to save them from ruin,Yadav said.
He also contacted the district Agriculture Officer by phone, requesting that agricultural officers compile detailed reports on the destroyed crops so that relief payments can be processed as soon as possible.