Live
- MLA promises to complete overhead tank works
- Telangana Teachers’ Sangam files writ in HC seeking direction to EC to issue postal ballots
- Give a chance to Cong to see real development: Yashaswini
- KCR will certainly score a hat-trick win: KTR
- Arrangements at place for Assembly polling
- Charlie Munger, closest aide of Warren Buffet, dies at 99
- Jagan brought equality with Jagananna colonies: Rajini
- Five Indian States On High Alert As China's Respiratory Illness Surge Sparks Preparedness Review
- Vijayawada: Call to protect panchayat raj system
- Vice President Of Karnataka State Contractors' Association Passes Away Amidst Allegations Of Political Vendetta And Financial Scandal
Just In
Excise official suspended for carrying cash on election time in Telangana
Telangana Excise and Prohibition department has suspended Excise Circle Inspector Ajit Rai for carrying unaccounted cash in the Greater Hyderabad limits
Telangana Excise and Prohibition department has suspended Excise CIrcle Inspector Ajit Rai for carrying unaccounted cash in the Greater Hyderabad limits.
Police seized Rs 6 lakh from his possession during the checks conducted as part of election arrangements. Ajit was carrying money in his car.
Police said that Anjit Rao left SVM Hotel at Chengicharla in Medipally mandal of Medchal district , with bundles of money in his car.
During vehicle checking, Police found the unaccounted cash from the Excise official. Police suspected Ajit Rao was carrying money to distribute to voters in favour of a political party.
As the official failed to submit valid documents for money he possessed, the officials booked case and informed the top officials of the Excise wing.
After a preliminary investigation, the Excise wing suspended the Circle Inspector from the services immediately and police launched probe into the entire episode.