Excise official suspended for carrying cash on election time in Telangana

Telangana Excise and Prohibition department has suspended Excise CIrcle Inspector Ajit Rai for carrying unaccounted cash in the Greater Hyderabad limits.

Police seized Rs 6 lakh from his possession during the checks conducted as part of election arrangements. Ajit was carrying money in his car.

Police said that Anjit Rao left SVM Hotel at Chengicharla in Medipally mandal of Medchal district , with bundles of money in his car.

During vehicle checking, Police found the unaccounted cash from the Excise official. Police suspected Ajit Rao was carrying money to distribute to voters in favour of a political party.

As the official failed to submit valid documents for money he possessed, the officials booked case and informed the top officials of the Excise wing.

After a preliminary investigation, the Excise wing suspended the Circle Inspector from the services immediately and police launched probe into the entire episode.