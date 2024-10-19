Excise Police Crack Down on Illicit Liquor Manufacturing Sites

Nagar Kurnool : Excise STF and DTF police conducted joint raids in three villages and the town of Kalwakurthy in the Nagar Kurnool district on Saturday. The Hyderabad-based STF team, along with the Nagar Kurnool DTF team, Mahbubnagar AC Enforcement Team, and Kalwakurthy Excise Police, raided illicit liquor manufacturing sites in Tarnikal Tanda, JP Tanda, Reddya Tanda, and Kalwakurthy town.

During the raids, fivecases registered, and three individuals were arrested. The police seized 23 liters of illicit liquor, 820 liters of jaggery solution, and 30 kilograms of alum (used for making illicit liquor). The Mahbubnagar Deputy Commissioners A. Srinivas Reddy, A. Vijay Bhaskar Reddy, and STF Excise Superintendent Pradeep Rao praised the efforts of the excise police for their successful operation.