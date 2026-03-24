Expedite grain milling, maintain quality standards: Collector Haritha

Kumuram Bheem Asifabad: District Collector K. Haritha on Monday directed rice millers to expedite the grain milling process while strictly adhering to prescribed quality standards. She issued the instructions during a review meeting held at the Integrated District Collectorate conference hall.

Addressing the millers, the Collector emphasised that all procured grain must be milled within stipulated timelines in accordance with government guidelines. She stressed that there should be no compromise on the quality of rice supplied and instructed millers to take proactive measures to avoid any delays after procurement.

Haritha also underscored the importance of maintaining transparency throughout the milling process and ensuring strict implementation of government regulations. Key issues including grain transportation, storage and milling operations were discussed in detail during the meeting.

Assuring support, the Collector said the administration would address the challenges faced by millers. She called for coordinated efforts to prevent losses to both farmers and the government, warning that negligence would invite strict action.