Expedite paddy procurement: Civil Supplies Commissioner Anil Kumar

State Civil Supplies Commissioner Anil Kumar at a paddy procurement centre in Bhongir on Sunday. District Collector Anita Ramachandran also seen
Bhongir: State Civil Supplies Commissioner Anil Kumar directed the officials to expedite grain procurement process. He held a review meeting with District Collector Anita Ramachandran and the officials of various departments on paddy procurement process, at the Collectorate here on Sunday.

He told the officials to take comprehensive measures to avoid difficulties in purchasing paddy. Loading and unloading must be fixed from time to time to avoid problems in loading process.

Earlier, along with Collector Anita Ramachandran, Anil Kumar inspected paddy procurement centers in Gudur and Gollagudem villages in Bibinagar mandal.

The Commissioner was accompanied by DRDO official Upender Reddy, Civil Supplies department district manager Gopi Krishna, Civil Supplies department officer Brahma Rao and others.

