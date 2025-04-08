Expedite Saraswati Pushkaram related works: Collector Rahul Sharma

Bhupalapally: District Collector Rahul Sharma has instructed officials to expedite the works for the upcoming Saraswati Pushkaralu and ensure completion by May 4.

He visited Kaleshwaram in Mahadevpur mandal to inspect the ongoing construction work being undertaken for the convenience of devotees attending the Saraswati Pushkaralu. He reviewed the ramp construction at the VIP ghat, the installation of the Saraswati Devi statue, and the construction of permanent toilet facilities.

The Collector also inspected the work at the main ghat, including the construction of toilets, installation of electric poles, bathing steps at Pushkar ghats, and the water tank being built by RWS.

Following the inspections, he held a review meeting with officials at the EO office. Rahul Sharma emphasised the importance of making extensive arrangements for the Saraswati Pushkaralu and instructed officials to complete the construction work promptly. He stressed the need to provide necessary facilities to devotees, including permanent toilet, drinking water, bathing steps at Pushkar ghats, changing rooms, and temporary shelters, ensuring all arrangements are ready and accessible by May 4. The Collector also highlighted the importance of maintaining quality standards in the works undertaken.

Additional Collector Vijayalakshmi, DPO Narayana Rao, district officials from various departments, irrigation officials, and Temple EO Mahesh were among those present during the visit.