Expert shares insights at seminar on ‘Financial Laws & Recovery’

Hyderabad: A significant awareness seminar on the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act, 2002 (SARFAESI Act) and the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (IBC) was held at the Telangana State IAS Officers’ Institute, Panjagutta.

Organised by the Debt Recovery Tribunal (DRT) Advocates' Association, the event saw participation from law officers, managers and advocates from various banks.

Under the presidency of KV Nageswara Rao, the seminar shed light on the importance of financial and legal procedures in today’s environment. Senior advocate Ambadipudi Satyanarayana discussed legal precautions for bank auction sales, while advocate Peri Ramakrishna explained the IBC filing procedures and tribunal compliance. The Registrar, DRT-II, Hyderabad, appreciated the initiative taken by the association in organising the seminar. At the conclusion of the programme, Joint Secretary K Durga Prasad proposed a vote of thanks.