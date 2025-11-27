Expose Congress govt’s failures ahead of local body polls

Mahabubnagar: Former Minister Srinivas Goud slammed the Congress government for failing to fullfill the promises given to the people in the last assembly elections and urged the BRS party cadre to expose the government failures during the upcoming local body elections in the district.

Taking part in a meeting at BRS party office in the district on Wednesday, Srinivas Goud launched a strong attack on the Congress government and issued clear directions to party workers on election preparedness.

Addressing the gathering, Srinivas Goud said the Congress government had betrayed BCs by going back on its promise of 42% reservation, rushing into elections without fulfilling its commitments. He called on party cadres to sit together in villages, identify strong candidates, and work collectively to ensure their victory.

He stressed that committed workers who support party-backed candidates during elections would be recognised in the future. “No one should take the elections lightly. Hard work is essential at every step,” he told the leaders.

Goud criticized the Congress administration for “losing public trust,” adding that even Congress leaders themselves are expressing dissatisfaction. He accused the government of failing to deliver on key promises — including pensions for women, one tola of gold for marriages of poor girls, and even timely supply of urea to farmers.

He urged party leaders to take these failures to the people and explain how the government had “deceived all sections of society.”

Reaffirming the party’s roots, he said, “BRS is the party that brought Telangana. We take pride in standing with KCR during the statehood movement.”

He called for grand celebrations of Diksha Divas and instructed leaders from every village and ward to attend. He also stressed the need for unity at the grassroots level, urging workers to strengthen the party and secure victory for party-backed candidates through collective effort.