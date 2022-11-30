Extend government scheme benefits to tenant farmers: Congress

Peddapalli: MLA D Shridhar Babu demanded the State government to abolish Dharani system and revive the old system of land management.

He participated in a protest demonstration held in front of RDO office in Manthani against anti-farmer policies adopted by TRS government, failure of Dharani portal, implementation of forest rights law, pattas to podu lands, Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bhima for all eligible farmers.

Sridhar Babu, TPCC observer Sudhakar Goud, constituency Congress leaders and activists submitted a petition to Manthani Constituency Revenue Officer (RDO) Veera Brahmachari.

The problems of wrongly registered lands in the prohibited list should be resolved. Forest Rights Act should be implemented and assigned lands titles should be given to the deserving, the MLA demanded.

Sridhar Babu wanted the government to implement the Tenant Farmer Act and all government schemes should be implemented for tenant farmers. The Title Guarantee Act should be enforced. Even though years have passed since CM KCR promised the people before the election that he would solve podu land problems there was no progress, he said.

A forest officer had to lose his life due to podu land issue and the government should be held responsible for the officer's murder. Loan waiver for farmers has not been done so far, loan waiver should be done immediately, he demanded.

The Congress leader said that the party strongly opposes giving the responsibility of maintaining land records to a foreign company in the name of Dharani website. From the time of Nizam until the formation of Telangana state, the management of land records was completely under CCLA even now the same policy should be implemented.

During the Congress regime, the lands assigned to the poor should be removed from the prohibited list and the assigned lands should be given equal rights to the land holders and thus the law should be amended, MLA Shridhar Babu said.