All set to ensure hassle-free elections in Hyderabad district

Hyderabad: Elaborate arrangements have been made by the Election authorities and city police for transparent, smooth and hassle-free conduct of Lok Sabha elections. The polling will be held for two Parliamentary constituencies and an Assembly by-election falling in Hyderabad district on Monday. As many as 3,986 polling stations were set up in Hyderabad district with necessary infrastructure and over 30,000 election and law & order staff have been deployed for the elections.

On Sunday, the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were dispatched to the concerned polling stations in vehicles equipped with GPS tracking systems. Amidst election authorities’ strict vigil, electors will cast their vote and choose their representatives for the Lok Sabha on Monday from 7 am to 6 pm.

The arrangements have been completed in view of the elections for Hyderabad and Secunderabad Parliament Constituencies and Secunderabad Cantonment Assembly Constituencies in Hyderabad district. District Election Officer (DEO) Ronald Rose said over 30 candidates are contesting for Hyderabad Parliamentary Constituency, 45 candidates for Secunderabad Parliamentary Constituency and 15 candidates for Secunderabad Cantonment Assembly Constituency.

Telangana State Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj along with Hyderabad DEO Ronald Rose inspected the Charminar and Yakutpura Distribution and Reception Centre (DRC) set up at the Exhibition Grounds. Further, Ronald Rose inspected the DRC at Kotla Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy Stadium where polling officers collected election equipment. He directed the election officers to ensure that the personnel reach the polling centres on time.

According to Hyderabad election authorities, 3,986 polling stations were set up and over 45.91 lakh voters are in the Hyderabad district, with the Voter Information Slips (VIS) distributed by Booth booth-level officers (BLOs) under the guidance of the District Election Officer and Returning Officers. Moreover, there are 383 critical polling stations in the city in terms of law and order including 224 in Hyderabad, 144 in Secunderabad, and 15 in Medchal-Malkajgiri.

DEO Ronald Rose said that the webcasting was done at all polling stations set up in 1,676 locations. For centralised monitoring of the proceedings at all the polling stations, live webcasting has been arranged with a link for screens at the offices of the respective Returning Officers (ROs), DEO, and Police Commissioner.

The authorities have taken up comprehensive measures at polling stations and security measures, including 24/7 surveillance. Also, the infrastructures such as tents, ramps, drinking water, toilets and other facilities were provided for the voters in the polling centres.

As per DEO, there are 45,91,201 voters in two constituencies of Hyderabad district. Of the total electorate, male voters are 23,38,857, female voters constitute 22,52,008 and the third gender 336. On Sunday, the Election Commission of India (ECI) sent messages to citizens encouraging them to vote. The text messages sent in Telugu, Hindi, and English read, “Don’t miss out on doing your bit for the country. Voting day is no-excuse day! Cast your vote and join the biggest celebration of democracy,” along with a link to check voting-related information.

Police impose Sec 144, made security arrangements

Tri-police Commissionerate in Hyderabad limits had imposed Section 144 of CrPC, banning the assembly of five or more people in Hyderabad district till 6 am on May 14.

The Hyderabad city Police commissioner K Sreenivasa Reddy articulated pivotal initiatives, underscoring the integration of advanced technology for surveillance. He delineated the implementation of webcasting, facilitating real-time monitoring of polling stations.

To create a safe and secure environment for voters to exercise their democratic right without any hindrance, all Station House Officers were instructed to remain vigilant and monitor the situation.

The commissioner said to avoid untoward incidents at these polling stations, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) will be deployed. The precautionary measures are in addition to deploying a micro observer and live webcasting of polling stations.

The commissioner said a total of 14,000 police personnel including CAPF will be deployed. Patrolling vehicles, Blue Colts, and other vehicles will be on the field to respond promptly to Dial 100 calls and address any incidents that may arise,” he added. Flying Squad teams and Static Surveillance teams, along with static pickets, are already operational in the city.

Cyberabad Commissioner Avinash Mohanty said the Cyberabad Commissionerate which covers seven parliamentary constituencies including two major ones – Malkajgiri and Chevella. Nearly 10,000 police personnel both state and central forces, will be deployed. He had asked all the officers to act in a fair manner and proceed as per law and election protocols while doing their duties. Rachakonda commissioner Dr Tarun Joshi said around 9,000 policemen will be deployed including the CAPF personnel. He directed the police to conduct foot patrolling in the densely populated areas to prevent any gatherings in and around the polling stations.