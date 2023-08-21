Eyeing large muslim vote bank , KCR announces friendly alliance with AIMIM in elections

Hyderabad: BRS Supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s announcement of friendly alliance with AIMIM party in the upcoming assembly elections is all set to change political equations fast in the districts. The BRS Chief wanted to mobilize large support of the Muslim voters to the party with the help of MIM in the districts. In return, the BRS will extend support to the MIM in its strong hold assembly segments particularly in the old Hyderabad city.



The MIM was already maintaining cadre in many Urban dominated assembly segments. “ The fresh move by KCR to sail with Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi’s MIM party is part of consolidating the muslim voter support in the elections. Muslims religious organisations already extended support to BRS after the government announced slew of sops for the welfare of the particular community and the enhancement of the honorarium of the muslim clerics recently”.

The fear of shifting Muslim vote bank to Congress was not ruled out till recently. Chief Minister K Chandrashekahr Rao’s recent announcement of Rs one lakh financial assistance to the poor muslims drew big applause from the entire muslim community. The support from MIM will be an additional advantage to get full support of the muslims in the elections. Many assembly segments like Nalgonda, Nizamabad ( urban) Khammam town, Mahbubnagar etc constituted more than 30 per cent muslim population. The muslim voters were more than 20 per cent in more than 30 poll bound assembly segments in districts.

“ In 2018 assembly elections , Muslims, who constituted about 10 per cent of the total voters in the state, gave a mandate to the BRS and as a result the party won 89 seats with more than 45 per cent of the total vote share in the state. “ KCR is aiming to register landslide victory again in the 2023 assembly elections and it required the muslims support of the BRS ” , leaders said that KCR was also planning to hold special meetings with muslims in every assembly segment during the election time.

The BRS will help the MIM in Nampally and Goshamahal assembly segments where the opposition Congress and BJp were strong enough. KCR has already put on hold the announcement of BRS candidates names in the two segments until Owaisi and the party leadership arrives at an understanding.