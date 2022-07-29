Fadnavis likely to attend Bandi’s walkathon meet at Yadadri on Aug 2

Hyderabad: Telangana State BJP vice-president Dr G Manohar Reddy said that a public meeting with one lakh people would be held on the first day of the third phase of Praja Sangrama Yatra, at Yadadri, on August 2.

Addressing the media along with state party leaders here on Thursday, Manohar said that Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is invited as the chief guest for the public meeting.

A decision to this effect has been taken during a meeting presided over by State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday. The yatra as scheduled will end with a massive public meeting with two lakh people at Government Arts College, Grounds in Warangal west assembly constituency.

Senior party leaders have been deployed to focus on mobilisation of crowds from every mandal in Yadadri and in making arrangements for the last day meeting, said Manohar.

BJP national leaders like party president JP Nadda and chief ministers of the BJP-ruled states will be invited to the public meeting on the concluding day of the yatra.

Dr Reddy said that the party delegation has met the State Director General of Police and sought permission and security for the yatra. The DGP appreciated the conduct of the two phases of the yatra without any incident and assured that the police department would take necessary steps. All 30 departments were constituted with 200 members to look after the smooth conduct of the yatra and its arrangements.

Manohar said that the yatra is passing through cultural and historical places like Bhoodan Pochampally, where, it was decided to hold a public meeting and celebrate the national handlooms day on August 7. Similarly, a public meeting will be held at China Konduru where Konda Lakshmana Bapuji, resigned from his ministerial berth and launched the second phase of the Telangana movement from Jala Drusyam. Another meeting will be held at Gundrampally village, known as Jalianwala Bhag in Telangana.

Later, a poster of the Yatra was released by Dr Manohar Reddy and state party vice-president NVVS Prabhakar, and other leaders.