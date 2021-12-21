Fake certificate racket busted in Warangal, 9 held

Nine people of a 12-member gang was arrested by the Warangal taskforce police on Tuesday for providing fake certificates to the students.



Warangal police commissioner Tarun Joshi in a press conference said that the gang has been providing fake certificates to students thus helping them to get a seat in the foreigh universities.

A total of 212 fake certificates, six laptops, one ipad, two printers, five CPUs, 25 fake rubber stamps, two printer rollers, five printer colour bottles, lamination machine, 12 cell phones, 10 lamination glass papers were seized from them, the CP said.

The arrested are identified as Dara Tarun, Akula Ravi Avinash, Mamidi Srikanth, Arandula Mahesh, Mirza Aktar Ali Baig, Madishetty Sachin, Chidala Saloni alias Radha, Pogula Sudhakar Reddy, Mamidi Swati.

The CP Tarun Joshi said that of the 12-member gang, nine were arrested and three are at large. Efforts are underway to nab the remaining, he added. An investigation is still on.