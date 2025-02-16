Live
Fake Facebook account in Collector’s name
Nirmal: District Collector Abhilasha Abhinav said that some fake Facebook accounts have been created in the name of District Collector Abhilasha Abhinav and people should not respond to those Facebook accounts under any circumstances.
She said that the Facebook accounts with the name and photos of the District Collector are fake and a complaint has already been filed against these fake Facebook accounts to the district SP and cases have been registered.
The Collector said that all people should be vigilant against fake social media accounts.
