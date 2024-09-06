Fake Job Racket Busted in Hyderabad: Three Arrested

LB Nagar, Hyderabad : The SOT team of LB Nagar Zone, in collaboration with the Pocharam IT Corridor police, has successfully dismantled a fraudulent job racket, arresting three key suspects involved in tricking job seekers with false promises of government and public sector employment.





The arrested individuals, identified as Shaik Bade Shaheb (30), Muthoju Laxmana Chary (24), and Madaka Rama Swamy (56), have been implicated in multiple prior fraud cases that deceived individuals by guaranteeing positions in reputable organizations such as the Food Corporation of India (FCI), State Bank of India (SBI), and various local government departments.





According to reports, a complaint was filed on September 4, 2024, by a local businessman, Kasarapu Thirupathi, which led to the investigation. Thirupathi, along with his acquaintances, was lured by Madaka Rama Swamy, who claimed to have secured government jobs for their children. Believing in the false promises, Thirupathi paid a staggering ₹12 lakh for his daughter’s placement, while others forked out ₹16 lakh each. The payments were made through both cash and online transactions.





The accused provided fake appointment letters and identification cards to the victims. Once the fraud was revealed, the suspects promised to refund the money but subsequently vanished. A formal complaint was registered at the Pocharam IT Corridor Police Station, which initiated the investigation.





*Details of the Accused:



- *Shaik Bade Shaheb @ Shaik Munna*: Previously involved in several fraud cases, Shaik Munna had operated under different guises, including running “Laxman Corporates” and SDL Softech Solutions, claiming to offer legitimate job placements for hefty fees.

- *Muthoju Laxmana Chary*: A 24-year-old resident of Dilsukh Nagar, details regarding his involvement in previous fraudulent activities have not been disclosed.



- *Madaka Rama Swamy*: A real estate agent, he allegedly acted as a facilitator in the scam, using his connections to lure victims.





Additionally, two other individuals, Mohd Malik (from Bengaluru) and Akash (from West Bengal), are believed to be part of the network, specializing in creating fake documentation.



Police managed to seize incriminating evidence from the accused, which included ₹4 lakh in cash, laptops, an Epson all-in-one printer, mobile phones, fake appointment letters, fake ID cards, and rubber stamps used for fraudulent operations.

The SOT concluded that the accused used a variety of deceptive practices to exploit job seekers, including pretending to offer temporary work to build trust, while simultaneously concocting fictitious email communications and websites to enhance their credibility.



The investigation continues, with authorities actively pursuing the remaining suspects involved in this extensive fraud scheme. This case highlights the pressing need for job seekers to conduct thorough research and verify employment opportunities to avoid falling victim to such scams.



Shri G. Sudheer Babu, IPS, Commissioner of Police for Rachakonda, oversaw the operation along with DCP K Muralidhar, ensuring that justice is served.



For further updates, the Rachakonda Police Department advises the public to stay alert and report any suspicious job offers to the authorities.

