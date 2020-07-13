Fake seeds business under branded names rampant in Khammam district

Khammam: Taking advantage of farmers' innocence and their frugality, some traders and people are exploiting them by selling fake seeds, in Khammam district. These traders are luring the farmers in rural areas of selling seeds for cheap prices than in shops and selling cotton and chilly seeds.



Task force officials have seized fake and unauthorised chilly and cotton seeds worth Rs 1 crore and registered cases in the recent days in Khammam district.

The agriculture department has booked two cases and seized fake cotton seeds in Dummagudem mandal.

According to information, fake seeds are being imported from Gujarat and Maharashtra States into district. Task Force Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) G Venkata Rao said some persons are preparing fake seeds and selling them in branded packets.

They have seized 30 quintals of fake seeds, being sold on Tulasi company name, he said.

It's learnt that some people are bringing seeds from manufacturing companies without the knowledge of the company and selling them at lesser prices without a bill. Though the administration is taking all steps and precautions, but fake seeds business is going on in a big way.

The ACP said some local bigwigs were also involved in this business.

'We focused on them and controlling the selling of fake seeds.'

It came to know that a few some local traders, who are doing fertilisers business without license, are selling fake seeds also in villages through traders trusted by the farmers.

N Krishna, farmer from Tirumalayapalem, said they took loans from local bigwigs for investment and they also provided seeds and fertilisers on debt.

We have repaid the loan along with interest after getting crops.