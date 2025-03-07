Fake seeds leave farmers in distress

Wanaparthy: Farmers in Pebbair mandal are facing severe losses due to the sale of counterfeit seeds, while local agricultural authorities remain inactive.

Farmers from villages such as Suguru, Gummadam, and Veepanagandla purchased 10 quintals of green gram (moong) seeds from Annapurna Traders in the local municipality on November 25. However, after sowing them, they observed that the seeds failed to germinate, with only a few weak sprouts appearing after ten days.

When the distressed farmers approached Annapurna Traders, the owner denied any knowledge of the issue. Seeking justice, they turned to agricultural officials, but their complaints were met with delays and false assurances. Officials initially persuaded them to wait 20 days, claiming the plants would grow.

When no improvement was seen, the farmers formally lodged a complaint with the Pebbair agricultural officer. However, no action was taken against the trader, and authorities failed to investigate the affected crops.

Despite considering taking their grievances to the public grievance cell (Prajavani), officials discouraged them, promising to resolve the issue internally.

Farmers now suspect a nexus between officials and seed traders, allowing the unchecked sale of fake seeds despite strict government regulations.

When contacted, the Wanaparthy district agriculture officer claimed unawareness of the issue but assured that an investigation would be conducted.

The Pebbair region, known for green gram and chili cultivation, has been hit hard, with pesticide dealers allegedly receiving monthly payments from chemical companies, ignoring restrictions on certain bio-chemicals.

The farmers demand immediate action against both traders and officials, along with compensation for their losses.