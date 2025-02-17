Falcon ₹850 Crore Fraud Case: Lookout Notices Issued for Key Accused

Hyderabad : In a major development in the ₹850 crore cheating case involving Falcon, the police have issued lookout notices against the prime accused, Amar Deep, along with two others. Amar Deep, the chairman of the company, has reportedly fled to Dubai.

The other two individuals named in the case are Chief Operating Officer (COO) Aryan Singh and Sandeep. The police have taken this step to prevent the accused from escaping further and to facilitate their arrest.

Authorities are intensifying efforts to track down the fugitives and bring them to justice. Further investigations are underway into the large-scale financial fraud.