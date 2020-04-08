Family from Kerala travels to Hyderabad for daughter's treatment amid lockdown

Hyderabad: To continue their daughter's eye treatment, a family travelled all along the way from Kerala to Hyderabad amid nationwide lockdown.

Anvitha, a 21-month-old girl has been receiving treatment for eye cancer at LV Prasad Eye Institute in Hyderabad for the last 18 months. The girl's family said that she was supposed to get the treatment when the lockdown was announced. However, it was cancelled due to the non-availability of public transport.

With no other alternatives left, the family shared their plight on micro-blogging site Twitter. After a tremendous response from the public, the Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan asked the Health Minister KK Sailaja to make sure the family reaches the hospital for Anvitha's treatment.

The family was brought to LV Prasad Eye Institute in an ambulance.

Meanwhile, Anvitha's father Vineeth Vijayan said that they were brought to Hyderabad a day after they shared their plight on social media.