Family stage protest after officials demolish their house

Mothkur (Yadadri-Bhongir): A family in Mothkur staged a dramatic protest on Monday evening, alleging that municipal officials demolished their house where they had been living for several years. The incident took place near Kashavarigudem Colony in the Mothkur municipal area.

According to the victims, they had been residing on government land in Survey No. 402, occupying a 242-square-yard plot for the past 30 years. Initially living in a temporary hut, they gradually built a permanent house over the last decade. However, in 2020, a man named Belli Nagesh from Kotamarthi village in Addagudur mandal claimed that the same land was allotted to him under the government’s sports quota and requested officials to vacate it.

Acting on his complaint, municipal authorities, with permission from the Tahsildar, used a JCB machine to demolish the house on Monday.

In protest, the affected family sat on the main road holding a petrol can, staging a rasta roko (road blockade) along with local residents. Police arrived at the scene, convinced them to withdraw the protest, and brought the situation under control. The family alleged that Belli Nagesh had already been allotted a government double-bedroom house in the Housing Board Colony at Bhongir town under another scheme. They questioned how the same person could receive two government allotments and demanded that the Kashavarigudem site be reassigned to them, as they had been living there for decades.