Farewell parade held for outgoing DGP M Mahender Reddy

Hyderabad: The outgoing DGP Telangana, M Mahender Reddy was accorded a grand farewell at the RBVRR Police Academy here on Saturday.

On the occasion, a parade was held at the RBVRR grounds. Senior police officials participated in the programme.

Mahender Reddy speaking on the occasion, thanked the State government and the police force for their support throughout his career.

He recalled the major achievements, reforms and initiatives undertaken by him in his 36 long years of career. He hoped the new officers will take forward the IT initiatives of the Telangana police to the next level.

Anjani Kumar, who will be the new DGP of Telangana, recalled his stint with Mahender Reddy.

He thanked the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for appointing him as Telangana DGP (HFAC) and sought cooperation of public and police department in ensuring peace in the State.

On Friday, State Home Minister Mahmood Ali felicitated incumbent DGP P Mahender Reddy at his office and hailed his services for bringing various reforms in the department for providing better policing for the sake of people.

Mahendar Reddy is retiring from service on superannuation on Saturday and senior IPS officer Anjani Kumar has also been appointed as acting director general of police.

During the felicitation, the Home Minister also presented a Charminar memento to the incumbent DGP.

Speaking on the occasion, Mahmood Ali said that Mahender Reddy had worked at various levels during his 34-years of professional career and brought a good name to the State of Telangana. Mahender Reddy has worked as State DGP over five years and made Telangana a number one State in the country in terms of law and order, the Home Minister added.

"The State police has launched implementing a number of Information Technology (IT) initiatives that helped police in detecting and preventing crime in Telangana," Mahmood Ali added.

Chief secretary (Home) Ravi Gupta, additional DGPs Jithender and Sanjay Kumar Jain and other senior officials were present.