Farm loan waiver: Cong bursts into festive mood

Hyderabad: As the State government launched the farm loan waiver in the evening on Thursday, Congress party workers burst into festive mood across the State. Adhering to the instructions by the party leadership to draw maximum mileage out of the much anticipated decision, the top leaders besides rank and file of the party indulged in celebrations.

Holding the cutouts of the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy along with party flags, they took out rallies and conducted ‘palabhishekam’ amidst bursting of crackers. They also danced to drumbeats across districts and in the State capital. At Gandhi Bhavan, the party’s State headquarters, as it clocked 4 pm, the premises reverberated with the sounds of crackers and amid sloganeering by enthusiastic party leaders.

Pradesh Congress Committee’s spokesperson and key leaders including AICC (Telangana) in-charge Deepa Dasmunshi, PCC Campaign Committee chairman Madhu Yashki Goud, Telangana State Fisheries Corporation chairman Mettu Sai Kumar, Khairatabad DCC president, C Rohin Reddy and others joined the celebrations. Sweets were distributed amidst the resounding noise of the crackers.

Earlier during the day, former Minister A Indrakaran Reddy reminded that the promise made by Rahul Gandhi in Warangal and said that the Congress party was standing by its word and has fulfilled the promise made to the farming community. Later, speaking to the media, chairman Sports Authority of Telangana Shivasena Reddy likened the bold decision made by the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to bold decisions of former CM YSR who is known for his initiatives including launching popular schemes besides historic welfare measures. “Congress has proved that it stands by its commitments, whatever may be the hurdle and keeps its word by overcoming any type of challenge. Loan waiver to the tune of Rs 31,000 crore will go down in the history books as the greatest decision made by Telangana government,” he said.