Farmers Affected by Mallamma Kunta Project Seek Justice from MP Mallu Ravi

A group of farmers who lost their agricultural lands due to the Mallamma Kunta project met Nagar Kurnool MP Dr. Mallu Ravi in Hyderabad today.

Gawal: A group of farmers who lost their agricultural lands due to the Mallamma Kunta project met Nagar Kurnool MP Dr. Mallu Ravi in Hyderabad today. The meeting was arranged under the leadership of Telangana State Youth Leader KMS Shravan Kumar Royal.

The farmers, who have been struggling after losing 560 acres of fertile land, expressed their grievances to the MP. They explained that water from Chinnoni Palli Reservoir should be merged into the Rajolibanda Diversion Scheme (RDS) to ensure irrigation for the region, making it fertile and prosperous. They alleged that the Mallamma Kunta project is unnecessary and is being pushed forward by certain political figures for their own financial gains through tenders. The affected farmers, in an emotional appeal, stated that they were being deprived of their livelihoods while corrupt individuals were profiting in crores.

Responding to their concerns, MP Mallu Ravi assured them that he would take up the issue with the concerned officials, gather all necessary information, and ensure justice for the affected farmers. The farmers expressed their gratitude to the MP for his support.

