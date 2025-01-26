Live
- Putin greets Prez Murmu, PM Modi on occasion of India’s 76th Republic Day
- PM Modi to address annual 'NCC PM Rally' in Delhi tomorrow
- Manipur govt set up Integrated Anti-Extortion Cell to curb extortion activities
- IWL 2024-25: Fazila’s brace powers Gokulam Kerala FC to 3-0 win vs HOPS FC
- This weight loss app can track fibre, protein content in meals
- India-US bilateral trade records robust growth in December
- Telangana launches four new welfare schemes to fulfil promises
- Grand Celebration of 76th Republic Day in Jogulamba Gadwal District
- Grand Republic Day Celebrations Held at District Police Office: SP Emphasizes Public-Centric Policing
- 76th Republic Day Celebrations at Alampur Court: Call for Timely Justice
Just In
Farmers and Villagers Stage Relay Hunger Strike Demanding Cancellation of Ethanol Plant in Peddadhanwada
The relay hunger strike, demanding the cancellation of the proposed ethanol plant in Peddadhanwada, entered its fourth consecutive day. Leaders of the Kurva Sangham, along with farmers and residents from various villages, participated in the protest.
Gadwal: The relay hunger strike, demanding the cancellation of the proposed ethanol plant in Peddadhanwada, entered its fourth consecutive day. Leaders of the Kurva Sangham, along with farmers and residents from various villages, participated in the protest. Among the participants were Chinnayya, Narasimhulu, Beerappa, Mallesh, Gokari Pedda Bheemanna, Tirupatiah, Bheemesh, Ramudu, Anji, Venkatesh, Naganna, Bheemudu, Tirumalesh, Baburao, and Devendra.
The protesters expressed their deep concerns about the detrimental impact of the ethanol plant on their livelihoods and environment.
Key Concerns Highlighted by the Protesters:
Environmental Pollution: The establishment of the ethanol plant would result in severe pollution, particularly affecting the local river. This would compromise the primary water source for irrigation and drinking, leaving the farmers and residents without a livelihood.
Impact on Agriculture: The pollution caused by the plant would disrupt the supply of irrigation water to their fields, leading to crop failure and long-term damage to agriculture in the region.
Health Risks: The health of villagers would be at risk due to the pollution and hazardous waste generated by the factory. The protesters made it clear that they would not allow private interests to jeopardize public health for profit.
The participants also strongly opposed any attempts to intimidate them through false cases or other forms of pressure. They emphasized their determination to continue the struggle until the government cancels the ethanol plant project.
Support for the Protest:
The hunger strike gained widespread support from several leaders and organizations. Key figures such as Jayaram Reddy, Alexander, Narayana, Khaleel Shiva, Hanumanthu, Paramesh Goud, Bhushan, and others participated in the program. The protest also received backing from:
Rehman, Editor of Jana Sakshi
Vinod Kumar, District General Secretary of Bahujan Rajya Samiti
Chittem Kishtanna
Sudhakar Goud, TDP State Executive Committee Member
Mohan Rao, Senior Citizen Forum President
Achanna Goud, State BC Association Working President
The leaders vowed to fight alongside the villagers until the project is canceled.
Call for Action:
The protesters urged the government to respect the opinions of the farmers and villagers and immediately halt the ethanol plant project. They demanded that their voices be heard and the factory be canceled to ensure the protection of their livelihoods, environment, and health.
The relay hunger strike has inspired participation from residents of all surrounding villages, demonstrating a united front against the establishment of the ethanol plant.