Farmers Betrayed: Telangana Government Fails to Deliver on Rythu Bharosa Promise

Gadwal: The Telangana Rythu Sangham District President GK Eedanna has strongly criticized the state government, stating that the farmers, who produce "precious gems" in the form of food grains, are being treated like "stone idols" by the government. He alleged that the Rythu Bharosa (Farmer’s Assurance) scheme promised by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has not been implemented in full, leading to widespread discontent among the farming community across the state.

According to the district president, the Chief Minister had earlier announced that the Rythu Bharosa scheme would benefit all eligible farmers across Telangana, covering approximately 1.25 crore acres of cultivable land. The scheme promised Rs. 12,000 per acre per year, with an initial installment of Rs. 6,000. However, he said that this commitment has not been fulfilled to date.

Despite Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s public pledge on January 26—made symbolically under the national flag—that the scheme would be fully implemented, only farmers with less than four acres have received any financial assistance so far. The rest of the farming population continues to wait in vain, the president lamented.

He pointed out that while nature has shown mercy this year by bringing early rains before the Mrugashira season, farmers lack the financial resources to plough their fields or purchase seeds. The farmers, hopeful that the state government would support them during this crucial agricultural period, are left disappointed, with their expectations unmet.

The president warned that farmers across the state—from Alampur to Adilabad—are suffering without the promised aid. He described the current situation as dire, with farmers standing helplessly on the edges of their fields, unable to afford seeds or fertilizers. Many have no choice but to borrow money from private traders, sinking deeper into debt just to continue farming.

He stressed that despite their mental agony and empty pockets, many farmers are still preparing to cultivate their lands with borrowed funds, holding on to hope. But the Telangana government's continued indifference is pushing the agricultural sector towards collapse, he said.

In conclusion, the Rythu Sangham leader urged the state government to reconsider its stance and immediately implement the Rythu Bharosa scheme in full. Only by extending timely financial assistance to all eligible farmers, he said, can the state safeguard agriculture and restore farmers’ confidence in the system.