Farmers demand release of water through D-40 canal

Tipparti (Nalgonda): Farmers staged a roadblock on the Nakerikal-Tipparti road near the D-40 canal on Monday, demanding the release of water through...

Tipparti (Nalgonda): Farmers staged a roadblock on the Nakerikal-Tipparti road near the D-40 canal on Monday, demanding the release of water through the D-40 canal. The protesting farmers expressed frustration, stating that authorities had promised to release water through the canal but had failed to do so.

As a result, the paddy crops they had planted are drying up. Despite repeated requests, the officials have been negligent. The farmers are anxiously waiting for the canal water, but it has not yet arrived. They further added that they have invested heavily in cultivating their crops, but despite sufficient water in the Sagar reservoir, it is not being supplied to the canals.

The farmers urged the government and officials to respond immediately by releasing water to save their crops.

Meanwhile, farmers from Indluru village protested near the damaged drop structure at the L-20 sub-canal under the D-40 canal. They stated that some farmers from nearby villages had destroyed the drop structure, which is now preventing water from flowing into the L-20 canal. The farmers urged officials to promptly repair the structure to ensure water flow to the canal.

