Farmers demand urea bags

Khanapur: Upsetover not receiving enough urea bags to protect their crops, farmers took to the streets and staged a rasta roko (road blockade) at the Kadam mandal center in Nirmal district on Tuesday.

They expressed anger that officials were causing difficulties through the so called "urea app" system.

Farmers lamented that despite visiting the Gromor fertilizer shop for the past four days, they had not been able to get the required supply.

The road blockade brought traffic on the Mancherial–Nirmal highway to a standstill. ADA Sujatha reached the protest site and tried to pacify the farmers.

She assured them that sufficient urea stocks were available and promised that steps would be taken to ensure distribution of urea bags to all farmers.