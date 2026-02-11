SITAM faculty secures patent for AI security device

Visakhapatnam: Faculty members from the department of computer science and engineering at Satya Institute of Technology and Management (SITAM) have been granted a patent by the Government of India for an innovative Artificial Intelligence–based security device.

Designed to detect security threats in real time and generate alerts automatically, the patented innovation titled ‘malicious activity detecting and alerting device using deep learning’ was jointly developed by Y Dinesh Kumar and A Prasada Rao.

Using deep learning technology, the device can effectively distinguish between normal environmental movements and suspicious activities. This capability significantly reduces false alarms and improves the reliability of modern security systems.

Congratulating the faculty, Majji Sashibhushana Rao, director of Satya Group of Educational Institutions, said that the achievement reflects the strong research and innovation culture at the institution. He encouraged both faculty and students to focus on developing technologies that solve real-world problems and enhance public safety.

D V Ramamurthy, principal of the institution, G Venumadhava Rao, head of the department of computer science and engineering, and V. G. Prasuna, dean (R&D), informed that exposure to Artificial Intelligence and deep learning equips students to meet future industry requirements. They noted that such accomplishments inspire students to actively engage in research activities.