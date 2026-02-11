  1. Home
Awards bagged for sustainable energy transformation

  • Created On:  11 Feb 2026 7:18 AM IST

Visakhapatnam: Working in alignment with the vision of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to equip rural villages with solar energy and empower SC/ST beneficiaries, SM Renergy, known for delivering turnkey renewable energy solutions across the globe, secured two coveted awards at the ‘Andhra Pradesh Energy Excellence Awards 2026’.

As part of it, the company received ‘EPC Leadership Award’ for rural electrification and ‘Service Excellence Award’ for comprehensive solar operations and maintenance and generation performance. The recognition marks a special milestone as the company celebrates its 10th anniversary.

