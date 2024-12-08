Farmers Divided Over Revanth Reddy's Leadership, Some Recall KCR's Tenure Fondly

Farmers in Telangana are expressing mixed reactions regarding the leadership of Revanth Reddy. While some accuse him of causing financial losses to farmers, others praise his efforts and support.

A section of the farming community has voiced their preference for former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), emphasizing the stability and benefits they enjoyed during his tenure. "When KCR was in power, we had all the necessary facilities. No matter what others say, we will vote for KCR in the upcoming elections," one farmer remarked.

On the other hand, Revanth Reddy's supporters have highlighted his contributions, with one farmer sharing a positive experience: "After Revanth Reddy came into power, he gifted me a gram of gold and provided financial assistance of ₹2,500 twenty times. Revanth Reddy is a very kind-hearted leader." This divided opinion among farmers sheds light on the evolving political dynamics in Telangana, as both leaders continue to garner support ahead of the upcoming elections.