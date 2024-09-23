Farmers told to avail of all govt schemes

Yadadri: Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao and Roads & Buildings and Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Sunday urged the farmers to utilise the resources provided by the government and assured all help.

Speaking to the media on Sunday after visiting the Yadadri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple, they mentioned that Telangana had received good rainfall with the blessings of the Yadadri deity. They stated that the farmers were thriving with good crop yields and encouraged them to make good use of government resources to move forward. They highlighted that Telangana was progressing fast at national level. They expressed their commitment to working with CM Revanth Reddy to put Telangana, as well as Hyderabad, on the global map. They said they prayed to Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy for the well-being of people across the country.

At the main hall, the priests offered Vedic blessings to the ministers, MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy and Government Whip Beerla Ilaiah. EO Bhaskar Rao presented them with laddu prasadam and portraits of Sri Swami.

Accompanying them were Collector Hanumanth K Jendage, senior Congress leaders Rajesh Chandra and Sanjeeva Reddy, Mother Dairy chairman Madhusudhan Reddy, and Municipal Chairperson Erukala Sudha, among others.