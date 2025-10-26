Farmers told to utilise maize procurement centres

Khanapur: Local MLA Vedma Bojju Patel stressed on the importance of farmers making full use of the maize procurement centres established by the government. He stated that these centres were set up to ensure farmers receive a fair Minimum Support Price (MSP) for the crops they cultivate with great effort over six seasons. To protect farmers from exploitation by middlemen and brokers, he encouraged them to sell their produce directly at government procurement centres. “The Telangana government has fixed the MSP for maize at Rs 2,400 per quintal.