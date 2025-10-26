Live
- CM Omar Abdullah’s statement to step down on statehood demand stirs speculation in J&K
- India emerges as strong performing market for global consumer giants
- EAM Jaishankar wishes Austria on National Day, reaffirms commitment to advance partnership
- Karnataka’s Srishti Kiran clinches maiden international title at ITF J30 in Cabarete
- George Clooney recollects driving around Tony Bennettm getting yelled at by Frank Sinatra
- Union Minister launches coastal cleanup drive in Gujarat's Bhavnagar
- Pangolin smuggling racket busted in Gujarat's Rajkot, three arrested
- Andhra Pradesh bus fire tragedy: Bodies of 18 victims handed over to families
- Direct flights between Agartala-Bagdogra and Agartala-Silchar to boost air connectivity
- Bihar fodder scam: Seven of 75 cases linked to Lalu Yadav my prized trophies, says ex-CBI officer Upendra Nath Biswas
Farmers told to utilise maize procurement centres
Khanapur: Local MLA Vedma Bojju Patel stressed on the importance of farmers making full use of the maize procurement centres established by the...
Khanapur: Local MLA Vedma Bojju Patel stressed on the importance of farmers making full use of the maize procurement centres established by the government. He stated that these centres were set up to ensure farmers receive a fair Minimum Support Price (MSP) for the crops they cultivate with great effort over six seasons. To protect farmers from exploitation by middlemen and brokers, he encouraged them to sell their produce directly at government procurement centres. “The Telangana government has fixed the MSP for maize at Rs 2,400 per quintal.
