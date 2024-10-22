“Farmers Trained on Castor Cultivation in Parvathapur and Chegunta”

Nagar Kurnool : Under the guidance of the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) at Palem Agricultural Research Center, a training program on communal demonstration fields for castor cultivation was conducted in the villages of Parvathapur. and Chegunta in Thimmajipet Mandal. Dr. T. Prabhakar Reddy, Program Coordinator, mentioned that under the National Food Security Mission (NFSM), there is a focus on promoting the cultivation of oilseed crops, including castor.

He said As part of this initiative, KVK Palem has established demonstration fields across 45 acres for castor cultivation, He said aiming to educate farmers about key inputs and effective management practices for the crop. Dr. B. Rajashekhar, an extension scientist, provided farmers with high-yielding PCH 11 seeds and explained their importance, along with best practices in crop management. Entomologist Dr. Shail outlined integrated pest management techniques specific to castor.



The event saw a large participation of farmers from Parvathapur and Chegunta villages, along with the scientific team from KVK.



























