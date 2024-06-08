Fastly increasing cotton cultivation

Gadwal: Farmers are increasingly turning to cotton cultivation this year, motivated by their past experiences and the government's promotion of this crop. The government encouraged the shift to cotton due to the significant losses farmers faced with traditional crops. Consequently, the cultivation of alternative crops like soy and kandi has decreased. Farmers have been encountering substantial losses during harvest due to inadequate prices for soy and turmeric crops. Given these conditions, cotton cultivation is expected to dominate in the district this year.

This year, farmers in the district are highly interested in cultivating cotton, despite officials noting that the area under mixed crops will decrease while the area dedicated to cotton will increase significantly. Despite propaganda suggesting stable prices due to international market fluctuations, cotton prices exceeded expectations last week. From the time of receipt of the crop until the end of purchase, prices should not fall below the support price. Farmers are optimistic about the cotton crop, often referred to as "white gold." As a result, 20,000 acres in the district are expected to be dedicated to cotton cultivation this Kharif season.

Officials report that the area under cotton cultivation has increased to over 20,000 acres in the district for the Kharif season. Farmers have already purchased seeds and are waiting for the first rain. The primary reasons for this shift include the district's favorable climate for cotton, a rain-fed crop, and the high yields obtained in Nalla regadi(black soil) lands. While officials suggest that mixed cropping yields the best results, farmers are relying on their previous experience with cotton cultivation. Sowing the cotton crop during the first rains is expected to make it more resistant to pests and result in higher yields.

Farmers are optimistic about high yields and pest resistance with cotton cultivation, seeing it as a potential means to settle debts. They are motivated by the belief that a loss in one year can be offset by the following year's crop. However, they also express concerns about diminishing profits due to rising investment costs that match the prices. Officials state that the district's total cultivated land area is 571,000 acres, and this year, cotton cultivation is expected to cover 395,200 acres.

