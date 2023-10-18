Fate of Mahabubnagar will change once the Palamuru Lift Irrigation Project completes- KCR

Hyderabad: Lashing out at the Congress leaders for neglecting the district and filing cases against the irrigation projects, the BRS Chief K Chandrashekar Rao on Wednesday said that the fate of Palamuru District will change once the Palamuru Lift Irrigation Project gets completed.

The BRS Chief was addressing the ‘Praja Ashirwada Sabha’ at Jadcherla on Wednesday. The State government started Palamuru Lift Irrigation Scheme, but some useless Congress leaders filed cases against the project. “The project is now getting all the permissions. Once the Palamuru project and its components like Narlapur, Yedula, Vattem, Jadcherla reservoirs gets completed we will see water everywhere and drought will go away from Palamur,” said Chandrashekar Rao.

The BRS chief targeted the Congress leaders for stressing on having a project from Jurala. Rao said, a lot of exercise was done for this project. The useless Congress MLAs said water can be brought from Jurala, which has only 9 TMC. We want to lift two TMCs of water per day and this will end the water in Jurala within three days. To make Telangana ‘golmal’ the successive chief ministers in Andhra Pradesh kept Jurala as source but we made Srisailam as the source because Telangana has a share in the project. Even today these useless fellows are arguing to take water from Jurala,” said KCR.

The Chief Minister said that Mahabubnagar would remain in history books because Telangana was achieved while he was the local MP. He recalled how Prof Jayashankar had asked him to contest election from Mahabubnagar and how Laxma Reddy ensured his victory. He lashed out at the Andhra leaders for neglecting the district and focusing only on laying the foundation stones. KCR hailed the BRS candidate Laxma Reddy crediting him for setting up the diagnostic centers.

The BRS chief cautioned people not to commit mistakes in the election. He said that a small mistake was made in 1956 and people had to suffer till 60 years. “We had to go to Mumbai for our livelihood from Mahabubnagar. Telangana waas not given by any one, it was achieved with everyone’s fight and my fast on to death. The Congress party was the reason for all the sorrows,” said the BRS chief. He promised to establish two police stations immediately after elections and also assured to give exgratia to the displaced people in Uddandapur.