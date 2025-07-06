  • Menu
Father, son nabbed in fake govt docs scam

Father, son nabbed in fake govt docs scam
  • Fake documents used to create disputes between landowners and fraudulent claimants
  • Accused also encroached on govt lands using forged papers

Adilabad: Police uncovered a scam where fake documents and stamps related to various government departments were being produced by a father and son. Acting on credible information, the police raided their residence and registered a case at Adilabad Town Police Station. On Saturday, SP Akhil Mahajan disclosed the details during a press meet. The accused, Ladwe Rahul Kumar and Badrinath, had been creating fake documents and stamps for several months.

During the raid, authorities seized fake stamps, chemicals used to make them, X-ray papers, stamp-making equipment, computers, hard disks, and forged documents bearing fake official signatures.

The fake documents were used to create disputes between landowners and fraudulent claimants. The accused also exploited government schemes and encroached on government lands using forged papers. Special teams have been formed to identify beneficiaries who gained through these fake documents and to file criminal cases against them.

“Strict action will be taken against those who obtained fake documents under the guise of document writers,” said the SP.

