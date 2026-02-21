Activist arrested for uploading fabricated audio, documents

Social activist Snehamayi Krishna was arrested for allegedly creating fake documents and uploading a fabricated audio clip on social media to defame a senior KAS officer, police said on Friday.

Krishna, a resident of Mysuru, was taken into custody by the Central Crime Branch, they said.

The arrest followed an investigation into a complaint filed by D B Natesh, a senior Karnataka Administrative Service (KAS) officer and former Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Commissioner.

A case was registered on February 18 at the Bengaluru City Cyber Crime Police Station. According to police, Krishna allegedly created fake documents and an audio clip using the complainant’s photograph and uploaded them on his Facebook account, carrying out a defamatory campaign and targeting the officer.

“During the investigation, evidence was collected from the complainant and social media platforms, and the audio clip uploaded on Facebook was examined,” a statement from the office of Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh said.

Following a court-issued search warrant, police conducted a search at the accused’s residence and seized relevant documents, it said.

Police added that a notice had been issued to Krishna to appear before them, and he has been secured and is being questioned in connection with the case.