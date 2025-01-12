Felicitation Ceremony for Newly Elected BJP Presidents in Aiza

Gadwal: As part of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s organizational structure, Kompati Bhagat Reddy and Y. Gopala Krishna have been elected as the new presidents of Aiza town and mandal, respectively.

Jogulamba Gadwal District President S. Ramachandra Reddy graced the event as the chief guest and felicitated the newly elected presidents.

Addressing the gathering, the district president congratulated the new presidents, emphasizing their responsibilities. He urged them to play a vital role in the upcoming elections and to actively promote the numerous schemes introduced by the honorable Prime Minister. He encouraged them to treat this position not merely as a title but as a responsibility, working diligently for the nation and the principles of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Additionally, the newly elected District Council Members, Pradeep Kumar and Giddayya, were also felicitated during the program.

The event witnessed the presence of prominent BJP leaders, including BJP Kisan Morcha State Executive Member Medi Konda Bhim Sen Rao, former town president Narasimha Ayya Shetty, town vice presidents Lakshman Goud, Krishna Raghunath, Ramu, and many others.