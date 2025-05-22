  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Mahabubnagar Press Club Presidents Honored

Mahabubnagar Press Club Presidents Honored
x
Highlights

wanaparthy dist: Mahabubnagar Press Club Elections The elections were held with great excitement as if they were me or you... Independent candidate...

wanaparthy dist: Mahabubnagar Press Club Elections The elections were held with great excitement as if they were me or you... Independent candidate presidents hmtv correspondent Narendrachari & his team members, and president Narendrachari was politely met at Mahabubnagar Suravaram Pratap Reddy Press Club by Wanaparthy district Pebbair Press Club advisors Goreti. Ramesh, president Godugu. Balavardhan, general secretary Suryavansham. Parasuramadu, treasurer B. Ramesh, hmtv Gadwal stringer Gokaranna, K. Vinod were honored with a memento.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick