Mahabubnagar Press Club Presidents Honored

wanaparthy dist: Mahabubnagar Press Club Elections The elections were held with great excitement as if they were me or you... Independent candidate presidents hmtv correspondent Narendrachari & his team members, and president Narendrachari was politely met at Mahabubnagar Suravaram Pratap Reddy Press Club by Wanaparthy district Pebbair Press Club advisors Goreti. Ramesh, president Godugu. Balavardhan, general secretary Suryavansham. Parasuramadu, treasurer B. Ramesh, hmtv Gadwal stringer Gokaranna, K. Vinod were honored with a memento.