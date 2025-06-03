Fervour marks Telangana state Formation Day

Warangal: Telangana Formation Day was celebrated on a grand note in the erstwhile Warangal district on Monday.

Revenue and the District In-charge Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, who hoisted the tricolor at the Fort Warangal on the occasion of Telangana Formation Day, said that the government is moving ahead with the Telangana Rising – 2047 vision. The government is focused on welfare and social justice, green energy, infrastructure and industrial, and tourism policies.

Telangana didn’t achieve the desired development in the first 10 years. Moreover, the State was pushed into a debt trap. However, the State is forging ahead in welfare and development since the Congress assumed power, Reddy said. The government released a white paper on the financial status of the State, he said. District collector Satya Sharada, Mayor Gundu Sudharani, MLCs Baswaraj Saraiah and P Sripal Reddy, MLAs Revuri Prakash Reddy, and K R Nagaraju, and KUDA chairman E Venkatram Reddy were present.

Minister for Environment, Forests and Endowment Konda Surekha hoisted the flag at the Police Parade Ground in Hanumakonda. She hailed Sonia Gandhi for realising the separate Telangana State dream of the people in the region. She paid tributes to the Telangana martyrs. District Collector P Pravinya and Commissioner of Police Sunpreet Singh were among others present.

In Mulugu, Minister for Panchayat Raj Seethakka hoisted the national flag at Thangedu Grounds.

She said in detail about the development taking place in Mulugu. District collector Diwakara TS and superintendent of police Sabarish were among others present.