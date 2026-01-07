  1. Home
Assembly, Council adjourned sine die

  7 Jan 2026 8:03 AM IST
Assembly, Council adjourned sine die
Hyderabad: The Telangana Legislative Assembly has been adjourned sine die (indefinitely) on Tuesday night. Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar stated that discussions on various issues took place for 40 hours and 45 minutes during the five-day session.

He announced that 66 members spoke in the assembly, and 13 bills and four short discussions were held. He also revealed that two resolutions were passed in the Legislative Assembly. On the other hand, Legislative Council was adjourned sine die on Tuesday.

