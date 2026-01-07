MGNREGA-VB G Ram G scheme aims to increase transparency

Visakhapatnam: BJP state president PVN Madhav alleged that the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGA) had many flaws and that funds were also misused. Speaking at a media conference held at the BJP party office in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday, Madhav stressed that comprehensive changes have been brought into the scheme now for increased transparency.

Madhav highlighted that the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme was introduced to eliminate migration.

He stated that political parties had a significant influence on the scheme. He said that changes were made to the scheme with an aim to create more employment opportunities in rural areas.

Further, Madhav stated that the MGNREGA-VB G Ram G scheme is designed with a goal of achieving Viksit Bharat goals.Madhav said that beneficiaries will get 125 days of work under the scheme.

The BJP state president mentioned that the states are required to contribute to the scheme, with the Central government’s share being 60 percent, the state’s share constitutes 40 percent. The flaws in the previous scheme have been rectified and a new scheme has been introduced with several advantages, he added.

Madhav stated that the BJP leaders will meet with alliance leaders and ensure that they bring awareness about the scheme among the beneficiaries.

About spreading false propaganda about the scheme, Madhav criticised that the Congress Party had forgotten about Mahatma Gandhi and is using only the name. However, he reiterated that the BJP is the party that carries forward the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi.

Speaking about Bhogapuram Greenfield International Airport, the BJP state president opined that people are aware of the fact about who acquired the land for the airport and who inaugurated it. The NDA government deserves full credit to the Bhogapuram airport, he said.

The state BJP president stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is moving forward with the goal of ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ and is implementing massive plans accordingly. BJP Visakhapatnam Parliamentary president M.M.N. Parasuraman Raju and state secretary K. Surendra Mohan participated in the conference.