GHMC expansion to increase Water Board’s responsibilities: HMWSSB MD

Hyderabad: Emphasising the need for enhanced accountability and preparedness, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) Managing Director Ashok Reddy on Tuesday said that the expansion of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits would directly increase the responsibilities of the Water Board and its workforce.

The remarks were made during the unveiling of diaries and table calendars released by the Jal Mandali Engineers Association (JEA), TSGO and TNGO wings at the Water Board’s head office in Khairatabad. Executive Director Mayank Mittal also participated in the programme. Addressing the gathering, Ashok Reddy extended New Year greetings to employees, officers and staff of the Water Board.

He noted that with the expansion of the GHMC jurisdiction, the operational limits of the Water Board would also extend across the enlarged city area, bringing greater responsibility in terms of drinking water supply and sewerage services. Expressing confidence in the workforce, he said the New Year should be approached with renewed commitment to meet emerging challenges and shoulder the additional responsibilities efficiently.

Executive Director Mayank Mittal, in his address, also conveyed New Year wishes to employees and staff. He appreciated the dedicated efforts of Water Board personnel during the peak summer season last year, stating that their effective performance helped prevent major inconveniences to the public. He urged employees to maintain the same level of commitment in the coming months and ensure uninterrupted services to citizens.

Several senior officials attended the event, including Technical Director Sudarshan, Personnel Director Mohammed Abdul Khader, Project Director Sridhar, Operations Director Vinod Bhargava, JEA President Rajashekhar, TSGO General Secretary Chandrajyothi, TNGO Water Board Department President Mahesh Kumar, General Secretary Ajay Singh, along with union representatives and employees.

The programme highlighted the Water Board’s focus on teamwork, accountability and proactive service delivery as it prepares to meet the growing demands of an expanding metropolis.