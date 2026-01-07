It’s NTR–Naidu vision that made Seema fertile: Nimmala

Vijayawada: Water resources development minister Dr Nimmala Ramanaidu on Tuesday said that Rayalaseema’s transformation from a drought-prone region into a fertile and prosperous zone was made possible only due to the visionary leadership of former chief ministers N T Rama Rao (NTR) and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Giving a presentation on irrigation projects to media at the Secretariat, the minister said that the foundation for every major water source that became the lifeline of Rayalaseema was laid during their tenures.

He said NTR, soon after assuming office in 1983, identified irrigation as the only permanent solution to Rayalaseema’s chronic drought. With long-term vision, he initiated major projects such as Telugu Ganga, Handri–Neeva, Galeru–Nagari, Velugodu Balancer, Gorakallu, Avuku and Gandikota to bring Krishna waters to the region.

Chandrababu Naidu, he said, further expanded these projects and worked relentlessly to realise Rayalaseema’s irrigation dream. Today, the names NTR and Chandrababu Naidu are inseparable from every reservoir and irrigation project in the region, he added.

After the formation of the coalition government, special focus on irrigation led to visible improvement in water storage across Rayalaseema, the minister said. He stated that 86 per cent of water is currently stored in 17 major reservoirs, 67 per cent in medium reservoirs and 53 per cent in minor irrigation tanks. Out of the total storage capacity of 464 TMC, about 366 TMC ft (79 per cent) is filled, reflecting efficient water management.

Highlighting the Handri–Neeva project, Ramanaidu alleged that although pumps with a capacity of 3,850 cusecs were ready by 2019, the previous government failed to utilise them. While only Rs 514 crore was spent on the project in five years earlier, the present government spent Rs 3,880 crore in just one year. He said Krishna water has now reached the tail-end of Kuppam and Madakasira branch canals.

The minister said neglected projects like Alaganuru Balancing Reservoir, Gorakallu and Avuku were revived, with substantial funds sanctioned for repairs to Tungabhadra and Srisailam projects as well.

He criticised the previous government over alleged irregularities in lift irrigation projects and said no additional water benefit was achieved despite spending hundreds of crores. Dr Ramanaidu asserted that comprehensive restoration and safety measures undertaken by the coalition government have enabled farmers to cultivate even a second crop. Rayalaseema, once known for drought, is now steadily moving towards becoming a truly fertile region, he added.